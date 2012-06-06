By David Alexander
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta promised on Wednesday to let India buy America's best
weapons technology and jointly produce and develop equipment in
a bid to increase trade with the world's top arms importer.
"The United States is firmly committed to providing the best
defence technology possible to India. We are both leaders in
technology development and we can do incredible work together,"
he said on a visit to the Indian capital.
New Delhi and Washington are close partners on defence
issues with some $8 billion of arms sales under their belts,
moving past decades of distrust, although the United States lost
out on a major fighter jet deal this year after offering old
technology.
"We must move beyond a focus on individual arms sales to
regular cooperation that increases the quantity and quality of
our defence trade," he said, adding that Washington was moving
to reform export controls that have limited weapons transfers to
India.
Panetta also called on New Delhi to modernize its defense
procurement rules and nuclear liability legislation and said the
Pentagon would work with Indian leaders to cut red tape and
speed up defense sales.
"I think close partnership with America will be key to
meeting India's own stated aims of a modern and effective
defense force," he said.
The friendship between the world's two largest democracies
is viewed with caution from Beijing, where some in government
fear India is part of a U.S. strategy to limit China's rise on
the world stage. India is spending about $100 billion over 10
years on modernizing the military, in large part with an eye on
China.
Panetta noted that India and the United States both see
China as having "a critical role to play advancing security and
prosperity in this region."
"The United States welcomes the rise of a strong, prosperous
and a successful China that plays a greater role in global
affairs - and respects and enforces the international norms that
have governed this region for six decades," he said.
Panetta said India and the United States should conduct more
regular and complex military exercises. His remarks in New Delhi
came on the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he
will boost military exercises and cooperation with China.
Panetta is on week-long visit to Asia to spell out a new
U.S. defence strategy to allies and partners in the region. The
strategy, which was released in January, calls for a shift in
U.S. strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific.
The Pentagon said in the security strategy that the United
States was working to build on strategic ties with India, the
only partner nation singled out by name in the document.
Panetta urged India's leaders to build on engagement with
rival Pakistan and to "continue with additional support to
Afghanistan through trade and investment, reconstruction, and
help for Afghanistan's security forces."
But analysts note that New Delhi has a long history of
non-alignment with the major powers and prefers to maintain its
independence of action.
"I don't think that India is going to stand up and be
counted right, a) because India's political time and attention
is focused inwards, and b) because I don't think there is any
clarity on how we position ourselves a propos the U.S.-China
relationship," said Indian defense analyst Uday Bhaskar.
India last year agreed to buy a fleet of C-17 transport
planes and P-81 maritime surveillance jets from U.S. company
Boeing, as well as Lockheed Martin's Super Hercules.
It is at a late stage of talks to buy more than a dozen
Boeing Apache helicopters and last month cleared the
purchase of 145 M777 Howitzer artillery guns. Panetta made no
public mention of these deals while he was in India.
Last year India dropped Lockheed's F-16 from the bidding for
a $10 billion purchase of 126 fighter jets, partly because
European companies were offering more modern aircraft. Some in
Washington considered India's decision to go with European
planes a snub to U.S. offers of a close defence alliance.
The Pentagon subsequently offered to sell India the latest
F-35 jets.