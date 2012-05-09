By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 The teenage daughter of an
Indian diplomat who says she was wrongfully arrested for sending
threatening emails to two of her New York City teachers has sued
the city for $1.5 million, claiming civil rights violations.
Krittika Biswas, the daughter of the vice-consul in the
Consulate General of India in New York, was arrested and
imprisoned for a night last year after gym and calculus teachers
at her Queens high school accused her of sending lewd and
violent emails.
The next day, Biswas was suspended from John Bowne High
School and compelled to attend classes at "an alternate location
without an applicable enriched academic program, and more akin
to 'reform school,'" according to the lawsuit.
Queens District Attorney Richard Brown dropped all charges
against Biswas, who was 18 years old at the time, and ordered
the records from the case sealed. A spokeswoman for Brown
declined to comment because the case is sealed.
Biswas has denied sending the messages and her lawyer
described the case as one of "mistaken identity."
A representative at the Queens high school declined to
comment, and one of the teachers involved in the incident, Jamie
Kim-Ross, could not immediately be reached.
Biswas claimed diplomatic immunity. Ultimately, she returned
to India, where she holds citizenship, and has continued her
studies there.
The lawsuit names Kim-Ross, as well as the principal at John
Bowne High School, the city Department of Education, Police
Commissioner Ray Kelly and others. The second teacher was not
identified by name.
A spokeswoman from the city's law department declined to
comment on the case because she said the city has not yet been
served with the lawsuit.
(Additional reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Vicki Allen)