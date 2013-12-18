* U.S. says expects India to protect its embassy in New
Delhi
* U.S. confirms Indian diplomat was strip-searched on Dec.
12
* India will remove privileges for U.S. consular staff
-reports
* Senior Indian politician suggests arrest partners of gay
envoys
(Adds diplomat's attorney not available for comment, paragraph
16; edits)
By Shyamantha Asokan and Chris Francescani
NEW DELHI/NEW YORK, Dec 17 Indian police removed
concrete security barriers outside the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi
on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for the treatment of an
Indian diplomat who was strip-searched after her arrest in New
York last week.
The diplomatic spat was triggered by the Dec. 12 arrest of
Devyani Khobragade, a deputy consul general at the Indian
Consulate in New York, on charges of visa fraud and making false
statements for allegedly lying about how much she paid her
housekeeper, an Indian national.
On Tuesday, New Delhi police used tow trucks and a backhoe
loader to drag away long concrete blocks from roads running past
the embassy and leading up to gates of the compound, a Reuters
witness said.
The low barriers had prevented vehicles from approaching the
compound at high speeds and were presumably designed to help
protect the embassy against attack from suicide bombers.
The embassy has multiple layers of security and is also
protected by a high wall.
Indian police and government officials declined repeated
requests for comment on why the barricades were taken away, but
Indian television networks, citing unnamed sources, said their
removal was one of several retaliatory measures India planned.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department said it had told
the Indian government at a "high" level that Washington expects
New Delhi to protect its embassy and stressed it did not want
the incident with the Indian diplomat to hurt bilateral ties.
"We understand there are sensitive issues involved here,"
said State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf. "We don't want
this to negatively impact our bilateral relationship."
A senior Indian official, who asked not to be named, said
police posted in the area would ensure continued security.
"We take the security of all diplomatic missions in India
very seriously. Checkposts are provided. This is only an issue
related to traffic flows," the official said.
STRIP SEARCH
The U.S. Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department,
for the first time confirmed on Tuesday that Khobragade had been
strip-searched. Indian media had previously reported this.
In a statement, the Marshals Service said it took custody of
Khobragade after her arrest by the State Department's Bureau of
Diplomatic Security. It confirmed she was strip-searched, saying
it followed "standard arrestee intake procedures."
As the dispute over the diplomat's treatment grew, Indian
politicians, including the leaders of the two main political
parties and the national security adviser, refused to meet with
a delegation of U.S. lawmakers visiting India this week.
Indian National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon branded
as "barbaric" the treatment of the diplomat, who according to
Indian media was handcuffed upon arrest last week and
strip-searched before being released on bail.
Khobragade, who was released on $250,000 bail after giving
up her passport and pleading not guilty to the charges, faces a
maximum of 15 years in jail if convicted on both counts.
Her attorney Daniel Arshack was not immediately available
for comment.
According to Harf, the State Department spokeswoman, there
are different types of diplomatic immunity. Khobragade had what
is know as "consular immunity," which applies only to acts
committed in connection with official duties, she said.
India has become a close trade and security partner of the
United States over the past decade, but the two countries have
not totally overcome a history of ties marked by distrust.
"Everything that can be done will be done, I assure you. We
take this thing very seriously," Indian Foreign Minister Salman
Khurshid told TV news network CNN-IBN.
"We have put in motion what we believe will be an effective
way of addressing this issue but also put in motion such steps
that we believe need to be taken to protect her dignity."
Indian TV networks said the other steps included checking
the salaries paid by U.S. Embassy staff to domestic helpers and
withdrawing consular identification cards and privileges such as
access to airport lounges for some U.S. diplomats and families.
India's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Embassy said they were
unable to comment on the media reports.
Khobragade's arrest triggered a fierce debate in India over
how to respond to the alleged mistreatment of the helper.
Shashi Tharoor, an Indian government minister and former
U.N. diplomat, said many envoys in New York from developing
nations were themselves paid less than U.S. minimum wage, adding
it was unrealistic to expect them to pay domestic staff more.
EYES ON ELECTION
Khobragade falsely stated in her nanny's visa application
that she would be paid $9.75 an hour, a figure that would have
been in line with the minimum rates required by U.S. law,
according to a statement issued last week by the U.S. attorney
for the Southern District of New York.
The diplomat had privately agreed with the domestic worker
that she would receive just over a third of that rate, the U.S.
attorney said.
With general elections due in less than six months, Indian
politicians are determined not to be called soft or unpatriotic.
Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, and Rahul Gandhi, the scion
of the Nehru-Gandhi family that leads India's ruling Congress
party, both declined to meet the U.S. delegation.
"Refused to meet the visiting USA delegation in solidarity
with our nation, protesting ill-treatment meted (out) to our
lady diplomat in USA," Modi said in a tweet.
A senior member of Modi's socially conservative party,
currently the favorite to form the next government, said India
should retaliate by putting partners of gay U.S. diplomats in
the country behind bars.
India's Supreme Court last week effectively ruled
homosexuality to be illegal.
"The reason why they have arrested this Indian diplomat in
New York is violation of the law of the land in the United
States. Now the same violation is taking place wherever U.S.
Embassy official have obtained visas for their partners of the
same sex," former finance minister Yashwant Sinha told Reuters.
"If American law can apply to Indian diplomats in New York,
the India law can apply here," he said.
(Additional reporting by Adnan Abidi in New Delhi, writing by
Arshad Mohammed; editing by Sonya Hepinstall, Diane Craft and
Eric Beech)