A U.S. embassy security guard (L) and an Indian policeman stand in front of the main gate of the embassy as the bulldozer (unseen) removes the security barriers, in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW YORK An Indian diplomat arrested last week for allegedly committing visa fraud and underpaying her nanny was strip-searched, the U.S. Marshals Service Office of Public Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

The case of the diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, has become a diplomatic incident between Washington and New Delhi, where police have removed concrete security barriers in front of the U.S. Embassy in apparent retaliation for her treatment.

(Reporting By Chris Francescani)