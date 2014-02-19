WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Wednesday he will go to India in two weeks to participate in talks that were canceled last month amid a diplomatic row.

The energy secretary, who will meet with counterparts in New Delhi, had planned to visit India in January but the trip was canceled in the midst of an escalating dispute over the arrest in New York of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Sandra Maler)