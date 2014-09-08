Indian gold demand seen higher ahead of key festival
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
WASHINGTON Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept. 29-30 to discuss ways to accelerate economic growth and increase security cooperation, the White House said on Monday.
"The two leaders will discuss a range of issues of mutual interest in order to expand and deepen the U.S.-India strategic partnership," the White House said in a statement.
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said, defying warnings from the United States and the reclusive state's main ally, China, which have tried for years to rein in its arms programmes.