WASHINGTON Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept. 29-30 to discuss ways to accelerate economic growth and increase security cooperation, the White House said on Monday.

"The two leaders will discuss a range of issues of mutual interest in order to expand and deepen the U.S.-India strategic partnership," the White House said in a statement.

