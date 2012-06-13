WASHINGTON, June 13 The United States and India
agreed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in the defense
industry, maritime security and cyber security, with Washington
highlighting what it said was a "closer convergence" of
strategic interests.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and visiting Indian
Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna took pains after
their third annual strategic dialogue to dispel impressions of
drift after a rapid growth in ties from 2005.
"Today we are seeing something new: The strategic
fundamentals of our relationship are pushing our two countries'
interests into closer convergence," she said.
The convergence involved "not just our shared democratic
values but, also economic imperatives and our diplomatic and
security priorities," added Clinton.
She said the two countries would work toward signing a
bilateral investment treaty and boosting trade, while in the
security realm step up cooperation on counter-terrorism, cyber
security and three-nation dialogue with Afghanistan.
"On all these and other key issues, we are working to
convert common interests into common actions, and we have to
follow through," she said.
Krishna repeated a message he gave in a speech on Tuesday to
U.S. business leaders frustrated over India's regulatory
uncertainty and policy gridlock, saying he was "sensitized to
the concerns articulated by U.S. business."
"The Indian economy will restore investors' confidence and
regain the growth momentum," he told reporters, flanked by
Clinton.
Clinton and Krishna "support the growing emphasis on defense
technology transfers and co-development and co-production in our
expanding defense relationship," he said.
"Stronger and more effective cooperation in counter
terrorism, homeland security, cyber security, and intelligence
in recent years is an important aspect of our strategic
partnership," added the minister.
The two large democracies, whose ties were distant
throughout the Cold War era as Delhi both tilted toward Moscow
and spearheaded the Non-Aligned Movement, have built closer
military ties in recent years, training together and signing
more than $9 billion in defense contracts.
But U.S. analysts say that India is likely to remain wary of
any closer alignment with the United States, which has made
rebalancing its military toward the Asia-Pacific the cornerstone
of its foreign policy.
(Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)