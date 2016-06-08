WASHINGTON, June 8 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi called for a closer security relationship between
his country and the United States on Wednesday, in an address to
the U.S. Congress stressing the importance of the warm
relationship between the two countries.
"The fight against terrorism has to be fought at many
levels. And, the traditional tools of military, intelligence or
diplomacy alone would not be able to win this fight," Modi said
in remarks prepared for delivery to a rare joint meeting of the
Senate and House of Representatives.
"We have both lost civilians and soldiers in combating it.
The need of the hour is for us to deepen our security
cooperation," Modi said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)