WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
and new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Monday to
expand and deepen their countries' strategic partnership and
make it a model for the rest of the world.
In a joint "vision statement" issued after their first
meeting at a White House dinner, the two leaders said they would
work together "not just for the benefit of both our nations, but
for the benefit of the world."
They said their countries would cooperate on security and to
fight terrorism and would back a "rules based" global order in
which India assumes greater multilateral responsibility,
including a reformed U.N. Security Council.
They also vowed to work together against the threat posed by
climate change and to cooperate to address the consequences of
unchecked pollution.
"We have a vision that the United States and India will have
a transformative relationship as trusted partners in the 21st
century. Our partnership will be a model for the rest of the
world," they said in their statement said.
The two leaders also said their countries would work to
ensure that economic growth brought better livelihoods for all
people and stressed the importance of open markets and fair and
transparent practices to allow trade to flourish.
Washington has been keen to expand business and security
ties with India, which it sees as a key counterbalance to an
increasingly assertive China in Asia. Obama has backed New
Delhi's bid to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security
Council.
However, the relationship has failed to live up to his
declaration in 2010 that it would become "one of the defining
partnerships of the 21st Century."
Modi, who came to power in May, has received a warm welcome
in the United States, even though he was denied a visa in 2005
over rioting in his home state three years earlier that killed
more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims. Modi denies any
wrongdoing and has been exonerated by an Indian Supreme Court
investigation.
He has maintained a frantic schedule since arriving in
America on Friday, even though he is fasting in accordance with
Hindu custom and drank only warm water at the White House.
As part of an effort to spur foreign investment, he met more
than a dozen U.S. corporate leaders early on Monday and told
them he was committed to liberalizing India's economy, which has
underperformed other emerging markets recently after years of
breakneck growth.
'BIG THINGS'
On Saturday, Modi addressed the U.N. General Assembly and
then appeared before some 60,000 people at a musical event in
New York's Central Park aimed at ending global poverty and
bringing essentials such as sanitation to all.
On Sunday, he received a rapturous welcome from a big crowd
of Indian-Americans in an appearance in New York's Madison
Square Garden arena.
He will hold further talks with Obama on Tuesday.
Modi's spokesman, Syed Akbaruddin, said the dinner meeting
was "extremely convivial" and the two leaders found they had a
common interest in technology and shared experience in that they
were relative political outsiders before coming to power.
He said they agreed they "should focus on some big things
they can achieve in a finite time period in the next few years."
Modi sought suggestions from the U.S. business leaders as to
how the investment environment could be improved. When some
complained about unpredictable taxes, he said he was "committed
to a stable tax regime" as this was necessary to encourage
investment, Akbaruddin said.
He said Modi had invited the U.S. BlackRock investment
management firm to stage a major conference in India early next
year to bring in big investors from around the world. He said
BlackRock had said the event could bring in as much as $6
billion in investment.
Among those attending the breakfast meeting with Modi were
the chief executives of Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co
Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Doug Oberhelman told, Reuters
he had been impressed by Modi's determination to revive the
Indian economy. "I believed him. He was very serious," he said.
However, last week the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and 15 other
business associations representing various sectors gave a more
cautious assessment, questioning Modi's record and urging Obama
to press him to remove barriers to trade.
They highlighted India's blockage of a key World Trade
Organization deal reached last year, which overshadowed a July
30-Aug. 1 visit to India by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank,
Modi reiterated his WTO stance, saying that while India
supported the trade pact, its demands for food stockpiles were
not incompatible with it.
He stressed his campaign to encourage domestic manufacturing
and India's desire for U.S. know-how, something U.S. firms have
been reluctant to share without stronger intellectual property
protections.
