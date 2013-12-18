NEW DELHI Dec 18 India announced retaliatory
measures against the United States on Wednesday, including
revising work conditions of Indians employed in U.S. consulates
and a freeze on duty-free alcohol, in an escalating row over the
arrest of a diplomat in New York.
The move came a day after police removed security barricades
from the U.S. embassy in New Delhi in reprisal against the
arrest. Heavy machinery dragged away concrete barriers that
restricted traffic movement around the embassy.
The dispute was triggered by the Dec. 12 arrest of Devyani
Khobragade, a deputy consul general at the Indian Consulate in
New York, on charges of visa fraud and making false statements
about how much she paid her housekeeper, an Indian national.
India has responded furiously to what it considers the
degrading treatment of a senior diplomat by the United States, a
country it considers a close friend.
"It is no longer about an individual, it is about our sense
of self as a nation and our place in the world," Foreign
Minister Salman Khurshid told parliament, whose usually
fractious members showed rare unity on the issue ahead of
elections due to be held by May next year.
Many Indians are outraged at what they see as heavy-handed
treatment of Khobragade, who her lawyer says was handcuffed in
the street. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed she was then
strip searched.
An Indian source close to the case said the interrogation
had included a cavity search.
Khurshid said work conditions of Indians employed in U.S.
consulates in major Indian cities would be revised, to root out
any violations of labour laws, and there would be a freeze on
the duty free import of alcohol and food for consulate staff.
Several politicians argue that India provides too many
unilateral perks to U.S. diplomatic staff. Khurshid reined in
some of these on Wednesday, saying passes giving consulate staff
access to airport lounges had to turned in by Thursday.
Supporters of a right-wing opposition party held a small
protest close to the embassy in Delhi on Wednesday. Around 30
demonstrators, some wearing makeshift Obama masks and sarongs
made from the American flag, demanded an apology.
"It was very good that the government removed the barriers
yesterday. Until the U.S.A. says sorry, we should not give any
security at all to the Americans," said protester Gaurav
Khattar, 33.
The U.S. State Department said it had told the Indian
government it expects New Delhi to protect its embassy and
stressed it did not want the incident with the Indian diplomat
to hurt ties.
The embassy did not respond to repeated requests for
information about what action would be taken to replace the
barriers. The compound has several other layers of security and
is protected by a high wall.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Nick Macfie)