(Adds context on diplomatic language, paragraph 6, and Marshals
Service on strip search in paragraph 10)
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry called a top Indian official to express regret about the
case of an Indian diplomat strip-searched after her arrest in
New York last week on charges including visa fraud, the State
Department said on Wednesday.
Kerry's call to Indian National Security Adviser Shivshankar
Menon, disclosed by the U.S. State Department, aimed to defuse a
diplomatic crisis sparked by the Dec. 12 arrest of Devyani
Khobragade on charges of visa fraud and underpaying her nanny,
an Indian national.
India has been furious in its response to what it considers
the degrading treatment of a senior diplomat by the United
States, a country it sees as a close friend, and retaliated on
Tuesday by removing security barriers at the U.S. Embassy in New
Delhi. The barriers would offer some protection against a
suicide-bomb attack.
"As a father of two daughters about the same age as Devyani
Khobragade, the secretary empathizes with the sensitivities we
are hearing from India about the events that unfolded after Ms.
Khobragade's arrest," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf
said in a written statement.
"In his conversation with National Security Advisor Menon,
(Secretary Kerry) expressed his regret, as well as his concern
that we not allow this unfortunate public issue to hurt our
close and vital relationship with India," Harf added.
An expression of regret, in the world of diplomacy, is
generally viewed as something short of an outright apology. Harf
said Kerry had used the word "regret" in his conversation with
Menon, but she declined to elaborate on whether this constituted
an apology or to offer greater detail on their discussion.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration is
looking into the arrest "to ensure that all standard procedures
were followed and that every opportunity for courtesy was
extended."
The White House has told Indian officials it expects New
Delhi will "fulfil all its obligations" for the safety and
security of U.S. diplomats in India, Carney said.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched. A senior Indian government source has also said
the interrogation included a cavity search.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Khobragade
did not undergo a cavity search but did go through a strip
search. Under the agency's regulations governing prisoner
searches, a strip search can include a "visual inspection" of
body cavities, including the nose, mouth, genitals and anus,
without intrusion.
Khobragade told colleagues in an email of "repeated
handcuffing, stripping and cavity searches, swabbing" and being
detained in a holding cell with petty criminals, despite her
"incessant assertions of immunity."
Now, India has appointed her to its permanent mission at the
United Nations and Khobragade's attorney Daniel Arshack said
that, in her new role, she would have diplomatic immunity from
prosecution retroactively.
However, the State Department would have to sign off on a
request to move her from the consulate to the U.N. mission, and
no such request has been received, Harf told reporters. She said
the U.S. government notified India of the allegations against
Khobragade in September.
The Indian housekeeper whose paycheck is at the center of
the dispute, Sangeeta Richard, is said to be upset and
disappointed the focus of the affair has shifted.
"The victim in this case is not a criminal defendant but the
person who was denied her wages and underpaid for her work,"
said Dana Sussman, an attorney with the Safe Horizon
Anti-Trafficking Program who is representing Richard.
Khobragade, who was released on $250,000 bail after giving
up her passport and pleading not guilty to the charges, faces a
maximum of 15 years in jail if convicted on both counts.
SMALL PROTEST
India and the United States have become close trade and
security partners, but they have not totally overcome a history
of distrust.
"It is no longer about an individual, it is about our sense
of self as a nation and our place in the world," Foreign
Minister Salman Khurshid told parliament, whose usually
fractious members showed rare unity on the issue.
Khurshid said work conditions of Indians employed in U.S.
consulates would be investigated to root out any violations of
labor laws, adding that there would be a freeze on the duty-free
import of alcohol and food for diplomatic staff.
In New Delhi, supporters of a right-wing opposition party
held a small protest near the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday. About
30 demonstrators, some wearing masks of President Barack Obama
and sarongs made from the U.S. flag, demanded an apology.
"It was very good that the government removed the barriers
yesterday. Until the USA says sorry, we should not give any
security at all to the Americans," said protester Gaurav
Khattar, 33.
The Khobragade case is the latest concerning the Indian
elite's alleged exploitation of their domestic workers, both at
home and abroad.
Another official at India's consulate in New York was fined
almost $1.5 million last year for using her maid as forced
labor. Last month, the wife of a member of parliament was
arrested in Delhi for allegedly beating her maid to death.
India says Khobragade's former housekeeper left her employer
a few months ago and demanded help to obtain permanent resident
status in the United States.
One Indian government minister, Shashi Tharoor, has argued
that it is not reasonable to expect diplomats from developing
countries to pay the U.S. minimum wage to domestic staff because
the envoys themselves earn less than that.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani in New York and
Shyamantha Asokan and Frank Jack Daniel in New Delhi; Writing by
Jackie Frank; Editing by Gunna Dickson and Eric Beech)