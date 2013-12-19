(Adds Indian Embassy statement, paragraphs 15-17)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Dec 18 The U.S. attorney in Manhattan
defended on Wednesday the treatment of an Indian diplomat who
was strip-searched after her arrest last week on charges of
underpaying her nanny, a case that has strained U.S.-Indian
relations.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, in an unusually
lengthy written statement in a pending case, said he wanted to
clear up the "misinformation" surrounding the arrest of diplomat
Devyani Khobragade, and he questioned why there was more
sympathy for Khobragade than her alleged victim.
"Ms. Khobragade was accorded courtesies well beyond what
other defendants, most of whom are American citizens, are
accorded," Bharara said, adding that his sole motivation was to
"hold accountable anyone who breaks the law - no matter what
their societal status and no matter how powerful, rich or
connected they are."
He acknowledged that Khobragade had been "fully searched" by
a female deputy marshal after her arrest. "This is standard
practice for every defendant, rich or poor, American or not,"
said Bharara, who was born in India, raised in New Jersey and
has built a reputation as "The Sheriff of Wall Street" for his
prosecution of insider trading cases.
India has been furious about what it considers the degrading
treatment of a senior diplomat by the United States, a country
it sees as a close friend, and retaliated on Tuesday by removing
security barriers at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. The barriers
would offer some protection against a suicide bomb attack.
Bharara's statement came after U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry discussed the case with Indian National Security Adviser
Shivshankar Menon. Kerry called to express regret about the case
and his concern it not hurt the two countries' relationship, the
State Department said on Wednesday.
"As a father of two daughters about the same age as Devyani
Khobragade, the secretary empathizes with the sensitivities we
are hearing from India about the events that unfolded after Ms.
Khobragade's arrest," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf
said in a written statement.
Khobragade was released on $250,000 bail after giving up her
passport and pleading not guilty to charges of visa fraud and
making false statements about how much she paid the housekeeper,
an Indian national. She faces a maximum of 15 years in jail if
convicted of both counts.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Khobragade was
strip-searched after her arrest. A senior Indian government
source has also said the interrogation included a cavity search.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service, Nikki
Credic-Barrett, said Khobragade did not undergo a cavity search
but did go through a strip search. Under the agency's
regulations governing prisoner searches, a strip search can
include a "visual inspection" of body cavities, including the
nose, mouth, genitals and anus, without intrusion.
Khobragade told colleagues in an email of "repeated
handcuffing, stripping and cavity searches, swabbing" and being
detained in a holding cell with petty criminals, despite her
"incessant assertions of immunity."
While common in the United States, jail strip searches have
prompted legal challenges from civil liberties groups concerned
that the practice is degrading and unnecessary.
Ezekiel Edwards, an attorney with the American Civil
Liberties Union, said that despite a Supreme Court ruling last
year upholding strip searches even in the absence of any
suspicion the individual has contraband or weapons, law
enforcement authorities should make an effort to distinguish
between prisoners who merit invasive searches and those who pose
no risk.
"Saying that it's not unusual is not to say that it should
be acceptable," he said.
NO HANDCUFFS
The Indian Embassy in Washington, in a written statement,
accused the housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, of blackmail in
demanding that she be allowed to change her passport and visa
status to work elsewhere.
The embassy also called on U.S. authorities to arrest
Richard for stealing cash, a mobile phone and documents from
Khobragade.
Bharara, in his statement, said Richard's family had been
brought to the United States after legal efforts had begun in
India "to silence her, and attempts were made to compel her to
return to India."
Bharara denied media reports that Khobragade had been
arrested in front of her children. "The agents arrested her in
the most discreet way possible, and unlike most defendants, she
was not then handcuffed or restrained," he said.
Officers allowed her to make calls, including to arrange
child care, and even brought her coffee, the prosecutor said.
Bharara said Khobragade clearly tried to evade U.S. law
designed to protect from exploitation the domestic employees of
diplomats and consular officers.
"One wonders why there is so much outrage about the alleged
treatment of the Indian national accused of perpetrating these
acts, but precious little outrage about the alleged treatment of
the Indian victim and her spouse?" he said.
Richard is said to be upset and disappointed the focus of
the affair has shifted.
"The victim in this case is not a criminal defendant but the
person who was denied her wages and underpaid for her work,"
said Dana Sussman, an attorney with the Safe Horizon
Anti-Trafficking Program who is representing Richard.
Khobragade falsely stated in her nanny's visa application
that she would be paid $9.75 an hour, a figure that would have
been in line with the minimum rates required by U.S. law,
according to a statement issued last week by Bharara.
The diplomat had privately agreed with the domestic worker
that she would receive just over a third of that rate, the U.S.
attorney said.
Harf, the State Department spokeswoman, said Kerry had used
the word "regret" in his conversation with Menon, but she
declined to elaborate on whether this constituted an apology or
to offer greater detail on their discussion.
An expression of regret, in the world of diplomacy, is
generally viewed as something short of an outright apology.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration is
looking into the arrest "to ensure that all standard procedures
were followed and that every opportunity for courtesy was
extended."
The White House has told Indian officials it expects New
Delhi will "fulfil all its obligations" for the safety and
security of U.S. diplomats in India, Carney said.
India has appointed Khobragade to its permanent mission at
the United Nations and her attorney Daniel Arshack said that, in
her new role, she would have diplomatic immunity from
prosecution retroactively.
However, the State Department would have to sign off on a
request to move her from the consulate to the U.N. mission, and
no such request has been received, Harf told reporters. She said
the U.S. government notified India of the allegations against
Khobragade in September.
India and the United States have become close trade and
security partners, but they have not totally overcome a history
of distrust.
"It is no longer about an individual, it is about our sense
of self as a nation and our place in the world," Foreign
Minister Salman Khurshid told parliament, whose usually
fractious members showed rare unity on the issue.
Khurshid said work conditions of Indians employed in U.S.
consulates would be investigated to root out any violations of
labor laws, adding that there would be a freeze on the duty-free
import of alcohol and food for diplomatic staff.
The Khobragade case is the latest concerning the Indian
elite's alleged exploitation of their domestic workers, both at
home and abroad.
Another official at India's consulate in New York was fined
almost $1.5 million last year for using her maid as forced
labor. Last month, the wife of a member of parliament was
arrested in Delhi for allegedly beating her maid to death.
One Indian government minister, Shashi Tharoor, has argued
that it is not reasonable to expect diplomats from developing
countries to pay the U.S. minimum wage to domestic staff because
the envoys themselves earn less than that.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington, Chris
Francescani in New York and Shyamantha Asokan and Frank Jack
Daniel in New Delhi; Writing by Jackie Frank and Eric Beech;
Editing by Eric Walsh)