By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry visits India this week as Washington tries to revitalize
ties it sees as a counterbalance to China's rising power, but
rapid progress is unlikely, despite the reformist reputation of
India's new leader.
The visit by Kerry, and a trip by Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel next month, follow the resounding election win of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in May and are meant to create a good
climate for Modi's planned visit to Washington in September.
Analysts say it is only once Modi meets President Barack
Obama that the United States may have a more realistic hope for
progress on big defense projects, on removing obstacles to U.S.
firms' participation in India's nuclear power industry, and for
firmer statements of shared interests in Asia.
"India will play a much greater role in Asia under the Modi
administration, but it will do so for its own reasons and under
its own terms," said Ashley Tellis of Washington's Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace think tank.
Four years ago, Obama declared the U.S.-India relationship
would be "one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century"
and last week the State Department called it one of "enormous
strategic importance."
But while the two countries are in many ways natural allies,
as big democracies with shared concerns about Islamist militancy
and the rise of China, the relationship falls far short of
Obama's rhetorical billing.
Disputes over protectionism and intellectual property rights
have soured the business climate and India has remained cautious
about committing to U.S. strategic designs, given concerns that
U.S. power, eroded by domestic budget battles, may be waning.
The relationship took a dive last year after an Indian
diplomat was arrested in New York on charges of mistreating her
domestic help, an episode that provoked outrage and resentment
in New Delhi.
Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party swept
to an overwhelming victory after years of shaky Indian
coalitions, has yet to make clear how closely he plans to work
with Washington.
The potential for tension was always high. He was banned
from visiting the United States after Hindu mobs killed more
than 1,000 people, most of the Muslims, while he was chief
minister of his home state of Gujarat.
The Obama administration sought to turn a new page by
quickly inviting Modi to Washington after his election, and was
pleased by his quick positive response.
Kerry will be heading the U.S. team at the annual Strategic
Dialogue with India on Thursday, and will be accompanied by U.S.
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.
MODI MYSTERY
The BJP has a strong streak opposed to Western dominance of
world affairs and this meshes with the rise of the BRICS block
of five powerful emerging nations, which includes China, that
see themselves as a counterbalance to U.S. hegemony.
One of Modi's first moves on the world stage since taking
office was to sign up to a BRICS development bank intended to
wrest control over global finanacial institutions away from the
United States and Europe.
On Friday India threatened to block a worldwide reform of
customs rules agreed last December, prompting a U.S. warning
that its demands on food stockpiling could kill global trade
reform.
The deadline for agreeing the trade facilitation deal falls
during Kerry's time in New Delhi and a failure to overcome
India's objections by next week could overshadow his visit.
The Indian stance has fueled doubts about the extent of
Modi's commitment to pushing through economic reforms seen as
necessary to spur growth and attract investment.
U.S. officials say Modi's first budget contained some
positive signs. But ownership limits in the defense sector were
not relaxed enough to allow U.S. firms the controlling stakes
they seek in joint ventures, which will make them reluctant to
share technology India craves.
Nisha Biswal, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South
Asia, spoke this month of the U.S. desire for Indian growth and
its greater involvement in Southeast and East Asia, where
China's territorial claims have caused increasing alarm.
India, which for decades had close military links with the
Soviet Union while leading the world non-aligned movement, is
cautious about being too closely associated with U.S. strategic
policy, not least because of its economic links with China.
"They will resist packaging their initiatives as a favor
done to the United States, or as part of grand American
strategy," said Tellis, of the Carnegie think tank.
"They may end up doing pretty much what the United States
wants, but they will do so their own way."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Frank Jack
Daniel and Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Editing by David
Storey)