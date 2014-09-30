By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON, Sept 29
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
and new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Monday to
expand and deepen their countries' strategic partnership and
make it a model for the rest of the world.
In a joint "vision statement" issued after their first
meeting at a White House dinner, the two leaders said they would
work together "not just for the benefit of both our nations, but
for the benefit of the world."
They said their countries would cooperate in security and
fight terrorism and back a "rules based" global order in which
India assumes greater multilateral responsibility, including a
reformed U.N. Security Council.
They also vowed to work together against the threat posed by
climate change and to cooperate to address the consequences of
unchecked pollution.
"We have a vision that the United States and India will have
a transformative relationship as trusted partners in the 21st
century. Our partnership will be a model for the rest of the
world," the "vision statement" said.
The two leaders also said the two countries would work to
ensure that economic growth brought better livelihoods for all
people and stressed the importance of open markets and fair and
transparent practices to allow trade to flourish.
The United States has been keen to expand business and
security ties with India, which is sees as a key counterbalance
to an increasingly assertive China in Asia. Obama has backed
Delhi's bid to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security
Council.
However, so far the relationship has failed to live up to
his declaration in 2010 that it would become "one of the
defining partnerships of the 21st Century."
Modi, who came to power in May, has received a warm welcome
in the United States, even though he was denied a visa in 2005
over rioting in his home state three years earlier killed more
than 1,000 people, mainly Muslims. Modi, denies any wrongdoing
and has been exonerated by an Indian Supreme Court probe.
Modi has maintained a frantic schedule during his visit,
which began on Friday, even though he is fasting in accordance
with Hindu custom and drank only warm water at the White House
dinner.
As part of an effort to spur foreign investment, he met more
than a dozen U.S. corporate leaders earlier on Monday and told
them he was committed to liberalizing India's economy, which has
underperformed other emerging markets recently after years of
breakneck growth.
On Saturday, Modi addressed the U.N. General Assembly and
then appeared before some 60,000 people at a musical event in
New York's Central Park aimed at ending global poverty and
bringing essentials such as sanitation to all.
On Sunday, he received a rapturous welcome from a big crowd
of Indian-Americans in an appearance in New York's Madison
Square Garden arena.
He will hold further talks with Obama and his administration
on Tuesday.
