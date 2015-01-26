NEW DELHI Jan 26 India and the United States could cooperate in the struggle against Islamic State, particularly on issues such as financing and foreign fighters, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said on Monday.

"In terms of our cooperation with India, it has been focused on this part of world, different organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba," Rhodes told reporters in New Delhi, referring to the Pakistan-based organisation accused of plotting the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

"We do think there is space for cooperation with India on issues like foreign fighters, terrorist financing that could be relevant to ISIS," he added. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by John Chalmers)