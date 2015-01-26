(Updates with comment, background on Islamic State activity in
region)
NEW DELHI Jan 26 India and the United States
could cooperate in the international struggle against the
Islamic State, particularly on issues such as financing and
foreign fighters, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben
Rhodes said on Monday.
"When you look at our broader counterterrorism cooperation
and how we're tracking the flow of fighters and terrorist
financing, there I do think we want to find space for
cooperation," Rhodes told reporters in New Delhi.
"That will look very different from a country that is
providing military resources, or training forces on the ground,
but it's still a valuable contribution," he said, referring to
India's possible cooperation.
The United States and its allies have been conducting air
strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Leaders across South Asia have been scrambling to assess
whether the influence of the Islamic State is growing as flags
and propaganda for the hardline militant group have cropped up
in the region.
Modi's willingness to discuss issues that stretch beyond
India's border, including Islamic State militants, the South
China Sea and North Korea was noted by observers of the
India-U.S. relationship when the prime minister visited
Washington in September.
India banned the Islamic State last month, days after
detaining an engineer suspected of operating a prolific
pro-Islamic State Twitter account.
New Delhi had held off on declaring the ban in part due to
concern for the safety of 39 Indian construction workers who
went missing in Iraq last year, and who are believed to be held
by the militant group.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Obama and Modi
restated a commitment to consult closely on global crises.
Specifically they agreed to exchange information on
individuals returning form the battlefields of Iraq and Syria
and cooperate on protecting civilians caught up in the fighting
there.
The workers' whereabouts were still unknown, India's foreign
secretary Sujatha Singh said during a press briefing on Sunday.
"The status remains precisely the same. That is we are
involved in looking out for them, and in bringing them back safe
and alive," she said.
India is home to the world's third-largest Muslim
population, though they have largely shunned Islamist causes.
Police say only four Indians are known to have joined
Islamic State, and one has since returned and is in custody,
though it is difficult for authorities to track whether the men
were acting in isolation or part of a larger group.
