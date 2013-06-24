NEW DELHI, June 24 Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Monday the United States does not know the intended
travel destination of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden after he was allowed to leave Hong Kong despite U.S.
demands for his arrest.
Speaking at a joint press conference with the Indian foreign
minister in New Delhi, Kerry also said he would be deeply
troubled if China and Russia had prior notice of Snowden's
travel plans.
Washington has pressed Moscow to do all in its power to
expel Snowden before he gets the chance to take an expected
flight to Cuba to evade prosecution in the United States for
espionage.
There was no sign that Snowden was on board a Russian plane
bound for Cuba as it prepared to take off on Monday, a Reuters
correspondent on the plane said.
