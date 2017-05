India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The United States and India have finalised the text of an agreement to share military logistics, and it will be signed very soon, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"The agreement has been concluded," the official told reporters during a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The agreed text has been finalised by each country. It will be signed very shortly."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)