By Kate Duguid
New York, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi used his headline gig at Madison Square
Garden to make an emotional sales pitch on Sunday morning. His
suggestion that Indian-Americans invest freely in their
ancestral land was met with wild cheers from the capacity crowd.
But even for a politician with a rock star's popularity, the
country's business-unfriendly reputation remains a formidable
obstacle.
Modi has chosen his target well. His five-day U.S. tour is
unlikely to lead to the kind of multibillion-dollar deals he
recently signed with Japan and China. His government's decision
to stall a World Trade Organization agreement on harmonizing
customs standards has irked corporate America. Before their
members loosen their purse strings, lobby groups want U.S.
President Barack Obama to press Modi to remove barriers to freer
trade in everything from agriculture to pharmaceuticals and
telecoms.
Instead of seeking the buy-in of big business for his
recently launched "Make in India" campaign, Modi appealed to the
Indian-American community to invest in "our motherland." In
return, he promised a lifetime visa for anyone able to prove
Indian origin.
But it will take more than a relaxed immigration policy to
crowd-source investment dollars. A severe power shortage and
inadequate transport infrastructure dim India's appeal as a
destination for labour-intensive manufacturing. A "doing
business" rank of 134 among 189 economies covered by the World
Bank doesn't help, either.
Modi gets the challenge. "Ease of business" would be a
priority, he said, promising the Indian-American community that
there would be "no more running from pillar to post to deal with
the government." Nor would he repeat previous governments' folly
of "making one law after another." Fulfilling those promises,
though, will take an equal commitment from stodgy state
governments - getting them to change their tune will be the real
test of Modi's business-friendly riff.
- On Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi addressed a crowd of around 18,500 at Madison Square Garden
in New York City.
- The venue, which seats up to 20,000 people, is typically
used to host NBA basketball games and concerts. Modi's
appearance is now part of the legacy of sold-out events at
Madison Square Garden that includes the first boxing match
between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier and performances by Elvis
Presley.
- Modi's visit to Madison Square Garden was hosted by the
Indian American Community Foundation and was paid for by
donations from the general public. The event cost approximately
$1.5 million.
- On Sept. 1, Modi signed a five-year, 3.5 trillion yen ($34
billion) investment agreement with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe. During his recent trip to India, Chinese President
Xi Jinping announced a plan to invest $20 billion in India.
