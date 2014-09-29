(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Kate Duguid

New York, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his headline gig at Madison Square Garden to make an emotional sales pitch on Sunday morning. His suggestion that Indian-Americans invest freely in their ancestral land was met with wild cheers from the capacity crowd. But even for a politician with a rock star's popularity, the country's business-unfriendly reputation remains a formidable obstacle.

Modi has chosen his target well. His five-day U.S. tour is unlikely to lead to the kind of multibillion-dollar deals he recently signed with Japan and China. His government's decision to stall a World Trade Organization agreement on harmonizing customs standards has irked corporate America. Before their members loosen their purse strings, lobby groups want U.S. President Barack Obama to press Modi to remove barriers to freer trade in everything from agriculture to pharmaceuticals and telecoms.

Instead of seeking the buy-in of big business for his recently launched "Make in India" campaign, Modi appealed to the Indian-American community to invest in "our motherland." In return, he promised a lifetime visa for anyone able to prove Indian origin.

But it will take more than a relaxed immigration policy to crowd-source investment dollars. A severe power shortage and inadequate transport infrastructure dim India's appeal as a destination for labour-intensive manufacturing. A "doing business" rank of 134 among 189 economies covered by the World Bank doesn't help, either.

Modi gets the challenge. "Ease of business" would be a priority, he said, promising the Indian-American community that there would be "no more running from pillar to post to deal with the government." Nor would he repeat previous governments' folly of "making one law after another." Fulfilling those promises, though, will take an equal commitment from stodgy state governments - getting them to change their tune will be the real test of Modi's business-friendly riff.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd of around 18,500 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- The venue, which seats up to 20,000 people, is typically used to host NBA basketball games and concerts. Modi's appearance is now part of the legacy of sold-out events at Madison Square Garden that includes the first boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier and performances by Elvis Presley.

- Modi's visit to Madison Square Garden was hosted by the Indian American Community Foundation and was paid for by donations from the general public. The event cost approximately $1.5 million.

- On Sept. 1, Modi signed a five-year, 3.5 trillion yen ($34 billion) investment agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During his recent trip to India, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a plan to invest $20 billion in India.

- Reuters: Once-banned Indian leader woos diaspora at giant New York rally

- Reuters: Reuters: Japan and India vow to boost defence ties during summit

- Indian-American Community Foundation website: www.pmvisit.org/

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on (Editing by Andy Mukherjee and Robyn Mak)