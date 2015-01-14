(Adds details on lawsuit, Modi's U.S. visit, background on
U.S.-India relations)
By Joseph Ax
Jan 14 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will
not have to face a U.S. lawsuit claiming he failed to stop
anti-Muslim rioting in 2002, a federal judge in New York ruled
on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres upheld the U.S.
Department of State's determination that Modi is entitled to
immunity as a sitting head of government from civil lawsuits
filed in U.S. courts.
The lawsuit, filed in September by an obscure human rights
group on the eve of Modi's maiden visit to the United States,
made international headlines at the time, though officials from
both countries brushed it off as a distraction.
Joseph Whittington, the president of the human rights group
American Justice Center and a city council member in Harvey,
Illinois, acknowledged in September that the case had little
chance of succeeding but said there was victory in "symbolism."
Babak Pourtavoosi, a lawyer who represented the center, and
Whittington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The judge's decision comes ahead of a planned visit by
President Barack Obama to attend India's Jan. 26 Republic Day
celebrations at Modi's invitation.
The lawsuit claimed Modi, a Hindu nationalist, did nothing
to halt riots in his home state of Gujarat in which more than
1,000 people died in reprisals after a train carrying Hindu
pilgrims was set on fire.
As a result of the allegations, Modi was denied a U.S. visa
in 2005, but Obama was quick to invite him to the United States
after Modi's election as prime minister.
The September visit was intended to revitalize the two
countries' relationship, which was severely strained in 2013
when U.S. authorities in New York arrested an Indian diplomat,
Devyani Khobragade, for underpaying a domestic worker and
subjected her to a strip search. The State Department later
granted her immunity and essentially had her expelled in a
series of diplomatic maneuvers.
Whittington said last fall that some of his constituents in
Illinois were refugees from the Gujarat violence, prompting him
to take action against Modi.
The State Department did not immediately comment on the
ruling. A spokesperson for Modi could not immediately be reached
outside of business hours in India, and the Indian embassy in
Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish, Bernard
Orr and Marguerita Choy)