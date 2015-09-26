By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has documented his push to bring U.S. investments
and jobs back to India on his Facebook and Twitter pages since
landing in the United States this week, posting photos with the
likes of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and group
shots with Fortune 500 CEOs.
This weekend, his followers can expect a flurry of photos
with tech leaders as he visits Silicon Valley and is due to meet
with executives from Google Inc, Facebook Inc,
Apple Inc and Tesla Motors.
Much of his agenda, aimed at deepening ties with the U.S.
tech sector, will also focus on connecting with Silicon Valley's
Indian diaspora.
While Modi is likely to be received like a rock star in an
area that is home to many of the world's biggest high-tech
firms, some groups have protested his arrival and urged tech
companies to boycott the visit.
The groups include Sikhs for Justice, which has called on
its members to picket Facebook headquarters during a Facebook
town hall, and the Alliance for Justice and Accountability.
Modi has been criticized for not doing enough to stop 2002
religious riots in the Indian state Gujarat that killed about
1,000 people, mostly Muslims, when he was chief minister of the
state. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Modi is the first Indian leader to visit the U.S. West Coast
in more than 30 years. His trip follows one by Chinese President
Xi Jinping, who met with several tech leaders in Seattle earlier
this week.
The Indian leader has said he sees the digital economy as
crucial to bringing more growth and tech jobs to India.
Modi boasts an average 87 percent approval rating in India
and he has more than 30 million "likes" on Facebook and 15
million Twitter followers, making him the second-most followed
world leader after U.S. President Barack Obama.
On Saturday, he was scheduled to attend a dinner with 350
business leaders to discuss the world economy and its impact on
India.
Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and Shantanu Narayen, the
Indian-born CEOs of Microsoft Corp, Google and Adobe
Systems Inc, respectively, were among those due to
moderate a panel discussion before Modi delivers a speech at the
dinner.
Modi is also expected to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook and
visit Tesla headquarters. On Sunday, he was to visit Facebook
and Google headquarters before appearing at an event at the San
Jose Convention Center.
