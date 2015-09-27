(Updates with dinner speech and Sunday events)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi addressed more than 350 business leaders on
Saturday evening as he continued his U.S. West Coast tour,
promoting the ability of Internet connectivity to help lift
people out of poverty and connect users to education and health
services.
The 65-year-old Modi, the first Indian leader to visit the
West Coast in more than 30 years, announced at a dinner that
Google Inc would bring wireless Internet to more than
500 Indian railway stations "in a short time."
The wildly popular Modi, who boasts an 87 percent approval
rating in India, also used the speech to sell technology
executives on his "Digital India" initiative, which aims to
connect thousands more Indian villages to the Internet, create
more tech jobs and move more services online.
Modi hopes to attract funds and skills from U.S. innovators
to help India's burgeoning startup scene grow, and will seek
during the trip encourage some Indians who have thrived in
Silicon Valley to bring their knowledge back home.
"We must bridge the digital divide and promote digital
literacy in the same way that we seek to ensure general
literacy," Modi said, according to prepared remarks.
"We have the talent, enterprise and skills to succeed. We
also have the strength of the partnership between India and the
United States."
Indian-born CEOs Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai of
Microsoft Corp and Google were among those who
moderated a panel before Modi's speech.
Modi's speech included nods to numerous U.S. tech companies
he said have helped reshape India, including Facebook Inc
, its units Instagram and WhatsApp, Twitter Inc.
Modi has driven digitizing of the Indian government and has
garnered a large social media following, making him the
second-most followed world leader after U.S. President Barack
Obama. He has 15 million Twitter followers and more than 30
million "likes" on Facebook.
The first day of Modi's West Coast visit included a visit
to Tesla Motors and a meeting with Chief Executive Elon Musk,
where the two discussed renewable energy, which Modi is eager to
bring to India. Modi later met with Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook.
On Sunday, Modi is set to host an open town hall with
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and will also visit
Google headquarters. Modi will end his tour with an event at the
San Jose Convention Center that more than 18,000 people are
expected to attend.
