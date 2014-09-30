(Adds U.S.-India joint statement)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Tuesday to
deepen U.S.-Indian cooperation on maritime security to ensure
freedom of navigation in what amounts to a response to China's
naval muscle-flexing in the Asia-Pacific.
The agreement emerged from two days of talks between Obama
and the new Indian prime minister as they worked to shore up
ties between their countries after a diplomatic spat early this
year.
Obama and Modi, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office,
said their discussions ranged from trade to space exploration to
climate change to the Islamic State threat in the Middle East.
"We already have the foundation of a strong partnership,"
said Modi, seated beside Obama. "We now have to revive the
momentum and ensure that we get the best out of it for our
people and for the world."
Modi, who took office in May, received a warm welcome in the
United States, even though he was denied a visa in 2005 over
rioting in his home state three years earlier that killed more
than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims. Modi, a Hindu nationalist,
was exonerated by an Indian Supreme Court investigation.
A stronger relationship between the United States and
India, the world's two largest democracies, has the potential to
provide a counterweight to China, whose maritime moves in the
Asia-Pacific have rattled regional nerves.
SECURITY COOPERATION
A joint statement said Obama and Modi agreed "to intensify
cooperation in maritime security to ensure freedom of navigation
and unimpeded movement of lawful shipping and commercial
activity, in accordance with accepted principles of
international law."
China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and
East China Sea has angered its neighbors. India's military has
recently been monitoring Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean.
Obama and Modi also agreed to negotiate a 10-year extension
of a military cooperation framework due to expire at year-end,
and will stress counter-terrorism cooperation and joint efforts
against militant networks.
While the leaders did not announce big-ticket agreements on
a number of issues, they vowed to work closely together in what
amounted to an official clearing of the air from earlier this
year when India expressed outrage at the arrest in New York of
one of its diplomats, who was charged with visa fraud and paying
her nanny less than the minimum wage.
Obama said he was impressed by Modi's interest in addressing
poverty and growing India's economy, as well as his
determination that India help bring about peace and security in
the world.
"I want to wish him luck in what I'm sure will be a
challenging but always interesting tenure as prime minister,"
Obama said.
In a unique departure from protocol, Obama took Modi on a
short motorcade drive from the White House to the memorial
honoring slain U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Modi met with congressional leaders before his departure
later on Tuesday. After the talks, he stressed the importance of
addressing environmental issues and cooperation on security.
"The humanity of the entire world needs to come together to
fight terrorism," he said.
