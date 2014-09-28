By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Sept 28 In a glitzy show of lights,
lasers and slogans, populist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
delivered a triumphal address to tens of thousands of
Indian-Americans and U.S. dignitaries in New York on Sunday,
less than a decade after he was barred from the United States
over bloody sectarian riots.
Speaking at Madison Square Garden, a venue more used to
hosting big sports events and the greatest names in rock music,
the Hindu nationalist leader urged the Indian diaspora to join
his movement for the development of India.
"The Indian-American community has played a big role in
changing the way the world views India - from a nation of
snake-charmers, to people who are adept at working the
electronic mouse," he said, referring to India's modern-day
reputation as an IT powerhouse.
"A government alone cannot achieve development for the whole
country, but it can be done if the public were to participate in
the development work," Modi said.
His speech came ahead of a two-day visit to Washington and a
first meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, where the two
leaders will aim to reinvigorate a relationship that has failed
so far to live up to billing by the latter as "one of the
defining partnerships of the 21st Century."
Members of fast growing 3.2 million-strong Indian diaspora,
cheered and chanted "Modi, Modi!" during his 70-minute address
in Hindi at Madison Square Garden, where they made up one of the
largest crowds seen in the United States for a foreign leader.
On Saturday, Modi appeared before some 60,000 people at the
Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park, where
performers including Jay Z and Sting backed a campaign to end
global poverty and bring essentials such as sanitation to all -
an effort the Indian leader is pushing at home.
On Sunday, Modi drew an especially loud cheer when he made a
long-awaited announcement that those holding cards showing they
were of Indian origin would be granted lifetime visas to India.
"No government has done anything like this for us so far,"
said Jayashree Iyer, a New Jersey resident who had come with her
family to hear Modi speak.
Her two daughters would not now have to keep renewing their
visas, said Iyer, who has been in the United States for four
years.
INFLUENTIAL DIASPORA
India's U.S. diaspora makes up only about one percent of the
U.S. population, but it is growing fast, highly educated and
increasingly influential, including leaders of government
agencies and high-tech corporations such as Microsoft, where
India-born Satya Nadella became CEO this year.
Many Indian-Americans have embraced Modi and his
pro-business message and hope his visit will show India's
importance not only on these shores but in wider the world too.
At Madison Square Garden, where former Beatle and fan of
Indian mysticism John Lennon played one of his last concerts,
were more than 30 members of the U.S. Congress hoping for
expanded business and political ties with India's 1.2 billion
people as a result of reforms Modi has pledged.
It was a far cry from 2005, when the 64-year-old former
chief minister of Gujarat was denied a U.S. visa over rioting in
his home state that killed more than 1,000 people, mainly
Muslims, three years before. Modi, who denies wrongdoing, has
been exonerated by an Indian Supreme Court probe.
However, the issue has not been forgotten and Modi's U.S.
trip had an awkward start on Friday after a little-known human
rights group filed a lawsuit against him in New York, alleging
that he failed to stop the Gujarat riots.
Back in Gujarat at the weekend, authorities arrested at
least 40 people after late-night clashes between Hindus and
Muslims in the city of Vadodara.
Modi's May election triumph was driven largely by his vow to
revive the economy after years of sub-par growth.
On Monday, Modi will meet U.S. corporate leaders, including
those of Google IBM, GE, Goldman Sachs and Boeing, in a bid to
lure fresh foreign investment.
However, the U.S. business lobby has yet to be swayed by his
reform rhetoric and has called on Obama to press the Indian
leader to remove barriers to fair trade.
U.S. officials have played down the possibility of
big-ticket announcements during Modi's visit, but they are
hoping it will lay the groundwork for closer long-term ties with
a country Washington sees as a key counterbalance in Asia to an
increasingly assertive China.
U.S. weapons makers are watching closely for signs of a
closer strategic relationship with the United States, which has
proposed a host of new defense cooperation projects.
Sources familiar with the matter said last week that India
is expected to choose Sikorsky Aircraft's S-70B Sea Hawk
helicopters at a 16-aircraft tender worth over $1 billion, and
that a decision could come during Modi's visit.
