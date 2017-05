NEW DELHI, June 7 The members of the Missile Technology Control Regime, a key anti-proliferation grouping, have agreed to admit India, diplomats said, in a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he meets President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday.

The diplomats, with direct knowledge of the matter, said a deadline for the members of the 34-nation group to object to India's admission had expired on Monday. Under this so-called 'silent procedure', India's admission follows automatically. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)