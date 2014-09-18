WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama is
expected to nominate a former State Department official, Richard
Verma, to be the new U.S. ambassador to India, just ahead of a
visit to Washington at the end of this month by new Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, a congressional source said on Thursday.
Verma, an India-American, served as assistant secretary of
state for legislative affairs at the State Department in the
Obama administration from 2009 to 2011. He is currently a senior
counselor at the Steptoe & Johnson law firm and the Albright
Stonebridge Group, a business advisory company, led by former
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)