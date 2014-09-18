(Updates with White House statement on nomination)
By David Brunnstrom and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama
nominated former State Department official Richard Verma as U.S.
ambassador to India on Thursday, just ahead of a visit to
Washington by new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a White
House statement said.
Verma, an Indian-American, served as assistant secretary of
state for legislative affairs at the State Department in the
Obama administration from 2009 to 2011.
He is currently a senior counselor at Steptoe & Johnson law
firm and the Albright Stonebridge Group, a business advisory
company, led by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine
Albright.
White House officials said Verma has close relationships
with Obama's White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough,
National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and senior adviser John
Podesta. He will be the first Indian-American to do the job.
If he is confirmed by Congress, Verma will replace Nancy
Powell, who resigned in March after a damaging row over the
treatment of a junior Indian diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, who
was accused by authorities in New York of visa fraud and
underpaying a domestic worker.
Khobragade was arrested and strip-searched in New York last
year, an incident that took the U.S.-India relationship to its
lowest ebb in a decade.
The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi is currently headed by a
charge d' Affairs, Kathleen Stephens.
Modi is due to visit Washington Sept. 29-30 for a trip aimed
at revitalizing ties and clearing the air. Modi was denied a
visa to the United States in 2005 after Hindu mobs killed more
than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, in 2002 while he was
chief minister of his home state of Gujarat.
The United States sees India as a natural ally on a range of
issues and a potential counterbalance to an increasingly
assertive China in Asia and is keen to expand relations across
the board, particularly in the security sphere.
In 2010, Obama declared the U.S.-India relationship would be
"one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century," but ties
have so far failed to live up fully to this billing.
Some analysts have questioned whether an Indian-American
would be the best choice as ambassador, given ambivalence among
some in India about the diaspora in the United States.
They have also said it was important for the United States
to pick "a heavy-hitter" close to Obama to show it considered
India a real strategic partner.
Verma's association with Obama goes back to 2008, when he
worked on presidential debate preparations for the then-Illinois
senator. Verma's parents came to the United States in the early
1960s having lived through India's fight for independence from
Britain and partition, White House officials said.
With U.S. lawmakers about to leave town to spend the next
six weeks campaigning for the Nov. 4 congressional elections,
Verma will not be confirmed by the Senate before mid-November.
The Obama administration has been fighting with the Senate
all year to get its nominees confirmed more quickly. There are
currently dozens of nominees for ambassadorships awaiting
confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
