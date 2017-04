WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama will nominate former State Department official Richard Verma, an Indian American, to be U.S. ambassador to India, White House officials said on Thursday.

Verma has close relationships with Obama's White House chief of staff, Denis McDonough, national security adviser Susan Rice, and senior adviser John Podesta, the officials said.

Verma would be the first Indian-American to do the job. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)