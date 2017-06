India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called North Korea's pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a "grave threat" to global peace, the White House said in a statement after a meeting of the two leaders on Monday.

Trump and Modi pledged to work together to counter North Korea's "weapons of mass destruction" programs and vowed to hold "all parties" that support these programs accountable, the White House statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)