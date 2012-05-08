NEW DELHI May 8 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton on Tuesday urged Pakistan to do more to make sure its
territory is not used as a launchpad for terrorism, echoing
earlier comments made by the Indian foreign minister alongside
her.
"We look to the government of Pakistan to do more," she said
in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on the last day of a three-day
visit to the country.
"It needs to make sure that its territory is not used as a
launching pad for terrorist attacks anywhere, including inside
of Pakistan because the great unfortunate fact is that
terrorists in Pakistan have killed more than 30,000 Pakistanis."
Clinton accused Pakistan on Monday of dragging its feet on
arresting Hafiz Saeed, suspected of masterminding a three-day
rampage by gunmen on India's financial capital, Mumbai, in 2008.
India is furious that Pakistan has not detained Saeed
despite handing over evidence against him.
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn)