President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders, who held a meeting at the White House on Monday, also "called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law," the statement said.

