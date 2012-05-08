* Clinton: Pakistan must not be a launch pad for attacks
* Pakistan says has made "unparalleled sacrifices"
(Updates with Pakistani reaction)
By Andrew Quinn
NEW DELHI, May 8 Standing next to India's
foreign minister, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
pressed neighbouring Pakistan on Tuesday to do more to stamp out
homegrown terrorism, in comments likely to please the Indian
government but annoy Pakistani leaders.
Clinton was speaking a day after accusing Islamabad of
foot-dragging in the case of Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based
Islamist blamed for masterminding the attack by gunmen on
Mumbai, India's financial capital, in 2008. Clinton has
authorised a $10 million reward for information leading to his
capture.
"We look to the government of Pakistan to do more," Clinton
told a joint news conference with Indian Foreign Minister S.M.
Krishna on Tuesday as she wrapped up an eight-day Asian trip
that also took her to China and Bangladesh.
"It needs to make sure that its territory is not used as a
launching pad for terrorist attacks anywhere, including inside
of Pakistan, because the great unfortunate fact is that
terrorists in Pakistan have killed more than 30,000 Pakistanis,"
she said.
Clinton said there was a need for wider vigilance against
militant attacks, pointing to the discovery of a new plot linked
to the Yemen-based group, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, to
attack an airliner with an improved "underwear bomb".
"The device did not appear to pose a threat to the public
air service, but the plot itself indicates that these terrorists
keep trying, they keep trying to devise more and more perverse
and terrible ways to kill innocent people," she said.
U.S.-PAKISTANI TIES FRAYED
Relations between the United States and Pakistan sharply
deteriorated after a series of incidents fuelled mistrust
between the uneasy allies in the war on Islamist militancy.
The incidents included Pakistan's arrest of a CIA contractor
in early 2011, the top-secret U.S. raid that killed Osama bin
Laden just 50 km (30 miles) from Islamabad a few months later,
Pakistan's fury over U.S. drone strikes and a U.S. air assault
in November 2011 that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers along the
border with Afghanistan.
Pakistan disputes the charges of inaction, saying it has
suffered more casualties than any other country in fighting the
Pakistani Taliban, other militant groups along the Afghan border
and Islamist groups inside the country.
Responding to Clinton's comments, a Foreign Ministry
spokesman in Islamabad said Pakistan's determination to fight
militancy "cannot be doubted".
" We have made numerous sacrifices that are unparalleled ,"
spokesman M oazzam Ali Khan said.
Both Washington and New Delhi have criticised Pakistan for
not detaining Saeed, who founded the militant group
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the 1990s. He denies any wrongdoing and
links to militants.
India blames the LeT for the Mumbai attacks in which
Pakistani gunmen killed 166 people over three days and says
Pakistan is also a haven for militants operating in Afghanistan.
India has said that Pakistani action on the Mumbai attackers
is central to tentative peace moves between the nuclear-armed
rivals, which have fought three wars since 1947.
The Indian foreign minister joined Clinton in calling for
Pakistan to get tougher on militants within its borders.
"Recent attacks in Kabul highlight once again the need for
elimination of terrorist sanctuaries in the neighbourhood and
the need for stronger action from Pakistan on terrorism,
including on bringing to justice the perpetrators of (the)
Mumbai terrorist attack," Krishna said.
The U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan last month blamed an
assault on embassies and parliament in the Afghan capital,
Kabul, on the al Qaeda-linked Haqqani network, whose fighters
move freely across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, and again
demanded that Islamabad go after the group.
After a similar attack last year, the outgoing chairman of
the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mike Mullen, called the Haqqani
group a "veritable arm" of Pakistan's intelligence service.
Pakistan denies claims that it sees the Haqqanis as a
strategic asset to counter the influence of India in
Afghanistan.
(Writing by Matthias Williams and Ross Colvin, additional
reporting by Qasim Nauman in Islamabad; Editing by John Chalmers
and Robert Birsel)