Government raises allowances for its employees, pensioners
NEW DELHI The cabinet on Wednesday approved raising allowances of government employees and pensioners, a move that is expected to boost consumer demand but strain public finances.
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hailed a first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and productive" and said Trump recognises U.S. ties with India as "one of the most important strategic relationships in the 21st century."
Addressing the U.S.-India Business Council a day after Trump's first meeting with Modi in Washington, Pence stressed that India must continue to enact economic reforms to ensure the bilateral trade relationship was reciprocal.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)
MEERUT, India Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust.