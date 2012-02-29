WASHINGTON Feb 29 The United States believes India unfairly restricts imports of U.S. poultry based on false food safety claims and could take action at the World Trade Organization to try to open the market, the top U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"Our American poultry is safe. There is no reason for them to deny us access," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in response to a question at a congressional trade hearing.

"We are extraordinarily frustrated with India's continued non-application of internationally recognized scientific standards," Kirk said. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)