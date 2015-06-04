A man sorts through broken eggs outside an egg and poultry shop in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

WASHINGTON A win for the United States in a dispute with India over restrictions on U.S. poultry and egg imports will help lower trade barriers and open new markets for U.S. farmers, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The World Trade Organization appellate body upheld an earlier ruling that India's import restrictions were not based on international standards on animal health and were discriminatory.

"I welcome this win, which will help us eliminate unjustified trade barriers so U.S. farmers can sell high quality U.S. agricultural products to customers around the world," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said: “This is a major win for U.S. agriculture and, in particular, the U.S poultry industry."

