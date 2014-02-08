WASHINGTON Feb 7 A top White House adviser
attempted to smooth over troubled ties between the United States
and India on Friday, saying the two countries should not allow
the dispute over an Indian diplomat to "derail the future we are
working diligently to build."
The diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, was arrested on Dec. 12 on
charges of visa fraud and lying to U.S. authorities about what
she paid her housekeeper. She was stripped-searched while
detained in a Manhattan federal courthouse, an incident that
triggered a major rift between India and the United States.
The controversy interrupted what had been a warming in
U.S.-Indian relations as part of a U.S. pivot toward Asia.
President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan
Rice, addressing the Aspen Institute U.S.-India Dialogue, said
recent events had drawn more attention to disagreements than
cooperative efforts.
"But those difficulties should be minor compared to the
breadth of our relationship and the magnitude of what we can
accomplish together. We must also deal with our differences in a
constructive manner, commensurate with a relationship of this
importance," she said.
The two countries cooperate on a wide range of issues
including counterterrorism, regional security and defense. India
is also a major market for U.S. weapons.
"We cannot allow such challenges to derail the future we are
working diligently to build - a future of greater prosperity,
greater security, and consistent adherence to our shared
values," Rice said.
Rice also said the United States is confident that, whatever
the outcome of India's upcoming national elections, the
cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations
will continue to grow.
