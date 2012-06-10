By Karen Brooks
June 10 A former Indian army officer wanted for
murder in India apparently shot and killed his wife and two of
his children at his California home before committing suicide,
police said on Sunday.
Avtar Singh, a former Indian army major who was wanted in
the 1996 killing of a human rights activist, called police early
Saturday and told them he had just killed four people and was
about to kill himself, Lieutenant Gregg Andreotti of the Fresno
County Sheriff's Office said.
A 17-year-old boy was the only survivor of the shootings at
the Singh home in Selma, California. He was on life support at a
nearby hospital, Andreotti said.
The two children killed were boys ages 3 and 15. All the
victims were shot in the head, he said.
Andreotti said the police were treating it as a
murder-suicide and there were no other suspects.
Singh owned a trucking company in the central California
city, according to local media reports.
Selma officers were aware of Singh previously because he had
been arrested last year on a domestic violence charge and
because there was a murder warrant out on him in connection with
the 1996 death of Kashmiri human rights activist Jaleel Andrabi.
Singh fled India after the killing, which sparked protests
in the disputed region. Last year, the Indian government sought
his extradition after the domestic violence arrest but had not
succeeded in bringing him home to stand trial.
At the time of his death, Andrabi was a pro-independence
political activist associated with the Jammu and Kashmir
Liberation Front, a nationalist organization that supports the
independence of Kashmir from both India and Pakistan.
Singh had been accused of detaining him in 1996 and killing
him in custody.
Nearly 50,000 people have been killed in Kashmir since a
revolt against New Delhi's rule broke out in 1989.
Kashmir, claimed by both Pakistan and India, has been the
trigger for two of the three wars between the nuclear-armed
rivals.
