NEW DELHI, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Monday that conditions for talks with the Taliban
in Afghanistan had not been met yet, after a spat over a new
Taliban office in Qatar threatened to derail peace negotiations.
Kerry was speaking at a joint press conference with the
Indian foreign minister in New Delhi.
The United States and Taliban insurgents are exploring peace
talks in a fresh effort to end Afghanistan's 12-year-old war,
helped behind the scenes by the support of neighbouring
Pakistan's powerful military.
India, which jockeys for influence with arch rival Pakistan
in Afghanistan, last week warned that any reconciliation should
not confer legitimacy on insurgent groups.