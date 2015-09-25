(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Sep 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi's
visit to Silicon Valley should be a reminder that size isn't
everything. The Indian leader is heading to California to meet
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and visit Google
days after U.S. tech titans posed for pictures with his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping. Though India's economy is smaller and
harder to navigate, at least the door is open to foreign groups.
China is still the big prize. Technology purchases in the
People's Republic will reach $136 billion this year, four times
more than in India, according to Forrester. Morgan Stanley
reckons that China is over seven years ahead of India when it
comes to internet penetration and adoption of online shopping.
It's also an easier place to operate, ranking 90 out of 189
countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business survey.
India languishes at 142.
Yet the Indian prime minister can offer American companies a
welcome they won't get from Xi. China's internet censors
effectively keep the likes of Facebook and Google at bay. Though
Apple's iPhone has conquered consumers in the People's
Republic, hardware firms are struggling with increasingly
intrusive regulations. And despite the Chinese president's
denials, many U.S. groups remain convinced that Beijing has
endorsed cyberattacks against them.
By contrast, India offers lots of potential and its doors
are wide open. More Indians than Americans will be logging onto
Facebook on their mobile phones by 2017, reckons Goldman Sachs.
Forrester estimates Indian tech purchases will grow faster than
in China this year. True, red tape and corruption remain
constant headaches, and foreign multinationals can get caught in
wrangles over retrospective taxes. But Modi says he is
determined to change that: he wants the country to be in the
global top 50 for ease of doing business within three years.
Modi also needs Silicon Valley in a way that Xi does not.
The Indian premier is relying on investment and technological
know-how to realise ambitious development programmes like
"Digital India" and "Make In India". Without foreign capital,
India will not be able to achieve the growth required to absorb
new entrants into the workforce.
U.S. tech bosses may feel unable to turn down a meeting with
Xi. But they will find Modi's embrace is warmer.
