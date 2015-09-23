By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's trip this weekend to Silicon Valley gives
Facebook and Google the chance to press him on issues that have
bedeviled them in that country, a market they see as vital to
their aggressive global expansion.
Among their concerns are unreliable electricity, slow
Internet speeds and an education system that does not produce
the engineers they need.
For Facebook and Google, India is a crucial market. With 1.3
billion people, it is the world's second most-populous country -
and they are blocked from China, the most populous, making
success in India even more critical for their global growth.
For well-traveled Modi, the first trip to the U.S. West
Coast by an Indian leader in more than 30 years is a chance to
get help on his top policy initiatives, including "Digital
India," which aims to connect thousands more Indian villages to
the Internet and create more tech jobs.
"I've been in the Valley for two decades, and I've never
seen Indian policy or leadership have a deep engagement with the
Valley" until now, said Punit Soni, chief product officer for
Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company and a former Google
executive.
Facebook and Google executives were scheduled to travel to
Seattle for a visit this week by Chinese President Xi Jingping,
but sources close to the companies told Reuters they would not
be meeting with him one on one.
In contrast, Modi is visiting Google's campus and will hold
a town hall with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Both Facebook and
Google declined to comment ahead of Modi's visit.
Modi clearly understands the power of social media: His more
than 30 million "likes" on his Facebook page and 15 million
Twitter followers make him the second most-followed political
leader after U.S. President Barack Obama.
Modi is eager to bring jobs to India for the 1 million
Indians entering the job market each year, foreign policy
experts said. India needs to maintain GDP growth of 9 percent a
year to provide them all jobs, but the rate is currently
hovering at about 7 percent. He sees technology as vital to
increasing that rate.
Facebook and Google have added staff in India over the past
five years - although neither breaks out staff numbers by region
- but Modi will likely press for even more, seeking deals for
them to build research and development centers in India and for
the companies to employ more local Indians.
"(Modi's) top programs ... are based on the idea that
international companies will invest money and bring in
technological know-how to build out the infrastructure - digital
and otherwise - that India needs," said Mukesh Aghi, president
of the US-Indian Business Council.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Stephen R.
Trousdale and Nick Zieminski)