(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK Dec 20 The arrest of Indian diplomat
Devyani Khobragade, 39, deputy consul general in New York, on
charges of visa fraud and lying about payments to her
housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, has sparked outrage in India and
protests this week in both countries. The following is a
timeline of events emerging in New York:
Fall of 2012 - At Khobragade's home in India, the diplomat meets
at least twice with Richard to discuss potential employment as
her housekeeper in New York.
Sept. 27, 2012: Khobragade electronically files with the U.S.
State Department for an A-1 visa, available only to persons
traveling on official business for their nation's government.
Oct. 15, 2012 - Khobragade electronically files for Richards
with the U.S. State Department for an A-3 visa, which is
typically given to personal employees and servants of A-1 visa
holders and requires an interview.
Nov. 1, 2012 - Richard appears at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi
to be interviewed in connection with the visa application, but
is told she needs to return at a later date "with the necessary
paperwork," according to papers filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan.
Nov. 11, 2012 - Khobragade and Richard go to Khobragade's
residence in India "to obtain an employment contract to bring
to her interview at the U.S. Embassy," court papers said.
The contract, dated Nov. 11, 2012, states that Richard "will be
paid wages at the prevailing or minimum wage as required by law,
whichever is greater. The expected hourly salary in the U.S.
would be $9.75," the court documents said.
Nov. 14, 2012 - Khobragade and Richard appear at the U.S.
Embassy in New Delhi and provide the contract which "represented
that understood she would make $9.75 per hour working
as a domestic helper in the U.S." and would work 40 hours a week
in New York, court documents said.
Nov. 15, 2012 - Khobragade receives an A-3 visa for Richard.
November 2012 - "Shortly before departing to the airport in
India," Khobragade calls Richard to her residence to sign "an
enlarged and electronically edited version of the
firstcontract," court papers said. The second contract is
altered to say that Richard would be paid 25,000 rupees a month,
with an additional 5,000 rupees a month for overtime, for a
maximum monthly salary of that "will not exceed 30,000 rupees,"
according to court documents. That's about $480 a month, or
about $3.31 an hour for a 40-hour week, or less than half the
$7.25 legal minimum, according to prosecutors. The so-called
second contract makes no mention of maximum or minimum hours per
week that Richard will be required to work.
Nov. 23, 2012 - Khobragade signs a contract with Richard in New
Delhi in which Richard agrees to come to the U.S. as
Khobragade's domestic servant.
June 22, 2013 - Richard, who is scheduled to return to India,
leaves the Khobragade apartment on Manhattan's East 43rd Street,
and has not returned since.
Devyani Khobragade goes to the New York Police Department's 17th
Precinct on East 51st Street, seeking to file a Missing Persons
report on Richard, who she claims has disappeared from the home.
Police decline to take the report because Khobragade is not a
direct relative and Richard is an adult.
June 24, 2013 - Khobragade contacts U.S. State Department
officials to report Richard missing.
June 25, 2013 - Khobragade sends a letter to 17th Precinct NYPD
Deputy Inspector James Sheerin, informing him that her
housekeeper has gone missing and again requesting assistance
from the NYPD to locate her.
Late June 2013 - Aakash Singh, Khobragade's philosophy professor
husband, takes the couple's two children on a vacation to the
U.S. Southeast. He returns to New York with the children
sometime before July 8, 2013.
July 8, 2013 - Singh arrives at the 17th Precinct, but the New
York police and Khobragade's attorney offer different accounts
of what happened next.
Police said Singh reported that Richard had stolen property
from his home and he asked to file a grand larceny complaint
against her, but he could not identify the missing items. An
officer sent him home to get a list of the missing items and
their monetary value, explaining that grand larceny complaints
require itemized documentation of at least $1000 worth of
property. Police said Singh never returned and didn't respond to
a follow-up call.
Khobragade's attorney Daniel Arshack has challenged this
account, saying that Singh did in fact provide police with a
list of the items on July 8. Arshack said Singh is not overly
familiar with U.S. laws, denies using the term grand larceny and
thought he was simply reporting a theft to police. Arshack said
when a detective asked him whether he wanted to press charges,
Singh became reluctant and decided he would first speak with
consular officials and return to the precinct later to complete
the complaint process. He concurred with police that Singh left
without completing a theft report, and failed to respond to a
follow-up attempt by New York police.
That same day, Khobragade, accompanied by consular officers,
speaks with Richard in Midtown Manhattan at a meeting Richard
initiated through Access Immigration, a New York immigration
assistance organization. Arshack says this is the last
face-to-face meeting between the two women before Khobragade's
arrest. During the encounter, Khobragade urges Richard to honor
her visa requirement and return to India, while Richard demands
cash and new immigration documents, Arshack said. The meeting
grows so contentious that Access Immigration officials who are
present call New York police to escort Richard out of the room.
Access Immigration has declined comment other than to say the
group is no longer working on Richard's case.
July 2013 - Dana Sussman, staff attorney with Safe Horizon, a
group that fights human trafficking, is contacted by an
unidentified community organization seeking "immediate
services" for Richard, the lawyer told Reuters. She meets with
Richard, contacts U.S. State Department officials and soon is
speaking to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The Khobragade
criminal investigation begins.
Sept. 9, 2013 - India's Hon'ble High court of Delhi orders an
injunction against Richard, restraining her from initiating
legal proceedings against Khobragade.
Dec. 11, 2013 - Preet Bahara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of New York, files a criminal complaint against
Khobragade with a federal magistrate court judge on one count of
visa fraud and one count of making a false statement. If
convicted on both counts, Khobragade faces a maximum of 15 years
in prison.
Dec. 12, 2013 - Sometime between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. local
time, Khobragade is approached by U.S. State Department
Diplomatic Security Service agents near her children's school on
Manhattan's East Side. "Ms. Khobragade was accorded courtesies
well beyond what other defendants, most of whom are American
citizens, are accorded," Bharara said in a statement released
late on December 18.
"She was not, as has been incorrectly reported, arrested in
front of her children. The agents arrested her in the most
discreet way possible, and unlike most defendants, she was not
then handcuffed or restrained. In fact, the arresting officers
did not even seize her phone as they normally would
have. Instead, they offered her the opportunity to make numerous
calls to arrange personal matters and contact whomever she
needed, including allowing her to arrange for child care. This
lasted approximately two hours. Because it was cold outside, the
agents let her make those calls from their car and even brought
her coffee and offered to get her food."
After being transported to the U.S. District Court building
in downtown Manhattan, Khobragade is turned over to U.S.
Marshals Service personnel, and strip-searched and placed in a
holding cell in the courthouse.
Bharara, in the December 18 statement, said that Khobragade
"was fully searched by a female Deputy Marshal - in a private
setting - when she was brought into the U.S. Marshals' custody,
but this is standard practice for every defendant, rich or poor,
American or not, in order to make sure that no prisoner keeps
anything on his person that could harm anyone, including
himself. This is in the interests of everyone's safety."
Khobragade is arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra
Freeman, and released around 4:30 p.m. after posting bail,
surrendering her passport and other measures.
Dec. 20, 2013: Richard is believed to still be in New York City.
Sources: Indian court order, criminal complaint by U.S.
Attorney's office, Bahara's statements from December 12 and 18,
Reuters interviews with Khobragade attorney Arshack, Safe
Horizon attorney Sussman, interviews with NYPD officials.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)