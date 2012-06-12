* India investment climate has deteriorated, U.S. says
* Krishna says India will bounce back, just as before
* Business group pushes for investment, trade pacts
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 12 India's external affairs
minister, S.M. Krishna, on Tuesday sought to reassure frustrated
U.S. business leaders that India is committed to economic
reforms after recent government decisions that have left them
questioning future investments.
"In an era of global interdependence, not everything is
within the powers of national governments. But we are confident
we will restore investor confidence and regain momentum and
growth," Krishna said in a speech ahead of a meeting on
Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Regulatory uncertainty and policy gridlock have battered
foreign corporate sentiment toward India, adding to a dramatic
slowdown in the Asia democracy's economic growth and
exacerbating a widening current account deficit that has knocked
the rupee to record lows.
India's industrial output growth flatlined in April, piling
pressure on policymakers to take action to revive the economic
fortunes of a country that Standard & Poor's warned could be
downgraded to junk status because of political inaction.
Speaking just before Krishna, White House international
affairs adviser Michael Froman said U.S. companies have grown
increasingly "concerned about the economic relationship, fearing
that the investment environment has deteriorated, that domestic
political challenges are slowly the pace of reforms."
He urged the government of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh to recommit to economic reforms and market opening "as the
best way to assure our bilateral relationship continues to
deepen and broaden and the best way to ensure that India's place
as an emerging power remains secure."
In recent months, global business groups have raised
concerns that new Indian policies on technology purchases would
unfairly discriminate against foreign firms.
Proposed changes in Indian tax provisions have also sparked
criticism and warnings that investment plans by overseas
companies could be reconsidered. New Delhi has also backtracked
on plans to open its market to big multi-brand retailers like
Wal-Mart.
The "disturbing flip flops and increasing signs of an
absence of predictable investment and business climate ... are
hampering India's progress and scaring away foreign investment,"
Ajay Banga, new chairman of the U.S.-India Business Council and
CEO of MasterCard Worldwide, said in a speech.
Krishna told the business group that India has gone through
previous periods "where the growth seemed to lose its steam and
the agenda of reform seemed to be slowing down."
"But time and again, our economy rebounded with new vigors
on the strength of strong fundamentals and supported by sound
policies and prudent economic management," he said.
The veteran politician said he was confident that would
happen again because "virtually every party in India has been at
some point part of the reform process itself."
Krishna stressed the importance to Indian economic growth of
an "open and growing market" in the United States.
He also urged the Obama administration, which on Monday
exempted New Delhi from sanctions on Iran's oil trade, to clear
the way for India to import natural gas from the United States.
Despite current strains in the relationship, Ron Somers,
president of the U.S.-India Business Council, said he hoped the
two countries could finish ongoing talks on a Bilateral
Investment Treaty (BIT) by the end of the year.
That would provide certain safeguards for business investors
and a forum for resolving investment spats.
The business group also wants the two governments to begin
talks on a free trade agreement, once the BIT is reached.
"That would be a real game-changer," Banga said.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics has been
commissioned to explore the potential benefits of a free trade
pact. The study is expected to be done by early 2013, in time
for the next U.S administration, whether led by President Barack
Obama or his Republican challenger Mitt Romney, to take up the
initiative, Somers said.