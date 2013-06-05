WASHINGTON, June 5 Leading U.S. business groups
on Monday urged President Barack Obama to take action against
what they said were "unacceptable" Indian trade practices that
have hurt U.S. exports in areas ranging from pharmaceuticals to
electronics.
"The Government of India is discriminating against a wide
range of U.S. exports, jeopardizing domestic jobs and putting at
risk a growing bilateral trading relationship worth more than
$60 billion last year," the National Association of
Manufacturers and other business groups said in a letter.
"These actions are unacceptable for a responsible
middle-income country and rising global power," the groups said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)