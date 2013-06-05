(Adds background, quotes)
WASHINGTON, June 5 Leading U.S. business groups
on Wednesday urged President Barack Obama to act against what
they said were "unacceptable" Indian trade practices that have
hurt U.S. exports in areas ranging from pharmaceuticals to
electronics.
The National Association of Manufacturers and other business
groups expressed their concerns in a letter that was still being
circulated on Wednesday to collect more signatures. It was
expected to be sent to the White House within days.
"The government of India is discriminating against a wide
range of U.S. exports, jeopardizing domestic jobs and putting at
risk a growing bilateral trading relationship worth more than
$60 billion last year," the groups said.
"These actions are unacceptable for a responsible
middle-income country and rising global power," the groups said.
The letter is the latest sign of U.S. business frustration
with Indian industrial policies that throw barriers to imports
in bid to create domestic jobs.
"We urge the U.S. government immediately to initiate
bilateral engagement at the highest levels and to coordinate
closely with the European Union and other like-minded economies.
If this engagement is not fruitful, we ask the U.S. government
to respond purposefully, using all available trade tools and
diplomatic engagement," the letter said.
The flurry of activity comes one day before White House
international economic affairs adviser Michael Froman is
scheduled to testify before the Senate Finance Committee on his
nomination to be the next U.S. Trade Representative.
During that hearing, Froman could face question on an array
of trade concerns, including Indian government policies.
The Washington-based Information Technology & Innovation
Foundation in a recent paper accused the Indian government of
"stripping" foreign biopharmaceutical companies of valuable
patent protections and imposing local content requirements that
could potentially block foreign equipment manufacturers from a
huge section of the Indian market.
Linda Dempsey, vice president for international economic
affairs at the National Association of Manufacturers, said
business leaders want U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to
raise the concerns when he travels to India later this month for
high-level talks.
"To have the type of strategic relationship that our
government wants, we need to get these very important commercial
and economic issues dealt with," Dempsey said.
"We all want to see manufacturing grow there in the United
States. This is a threat to that ... To have other countries
flout the economic system, to try to grow their economy at the
expense of ours," she said.
