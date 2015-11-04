WASHINGTON Nov 4 When Ajay Ahir agreed to come
to the United States, he had no idea the recruiter promising a
high-wage welding job and legal residency in America was lying.
He borrowed 500,000 rupees ($7,633) to pay the recruiter's fees,
told his wife to wait for him in India, and set off to make his
fortune.
Almost nine years later, he has not returned.
When he arrived in New Orleans in January 2007, he was paid
only half the $15 an hour he had been promised to work in
shipyards devastated by Hurricane Katrina. And instead of a
green card, his employer, Eagle Staffing of Louisiana LLC, got
him a 10-month guest worker visa for blue-collar laborers
filling jobs that no American citizens want.
After that visa expired and Eagle went out of business, the
U.S. government recognized Ahir as a victim of human trafficking
in July 2013, granting him a rare "T visa" that allows victims
of forced labor to return home, collect family and re-settle in
the United States.
But he still can't get home. His problem now is the Indian
government.
Ahir's predicament illustrates how a U.S. visa program for
trafficking victims has broken down in the aftermath of a
diplomatic firestorm set off by the 2013 arrest of an Indian
diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, in New York that plunged the two
countries into their fiercest dispute in years.
Indian government documents reviewed by Reuters show New
Delhi has imposed restrictions over the past 16 months on Indian
passports stamped with T visas. Those visas give legal status in
the U.S. to trafficking victims if they agree to testify against
those who smuggled them.
Between July 2014 and March 2015, at least 20 passports of
Indians stamped with T visas were confiscated by authorities at
Indian airports, preventing trafficking victims who returned
home to collect their families from flying back to the United
States, according to Jean Stockdale, a church worker who helps
trafficking victims apply for the visas from her base in New
Jersey.
That has now stopped. But since March, Indians who have
received U.S. T visas have faced new restrictions. T-visa
holders face long delays in renewing passports at Indian
consulates. They also must provide confidential information to
the Indian government that they had previously submitted to the
U.S. authorities, including details about who had trafficked
them, according to the documents, legal advocates and interviews
with T visa holders.
Legal advocates for people such as Ahir say India's failure
to recognize all T visas and attempt to seek confidential
information on alleged traffickers raise the risk that victims
or their families will face reprisals.
U.S. officials say they are also concerned over what they
see as India's reluctance to recognize a U.S. congressionally
mandated visa for people the U.S. government considers victims
of human trafficking
"We are deeply concerned by reports that some Indian
nationals holding U.S. T visas have experienced travel
restrictions," the U.S. State Department said in a response to
questions from Reuters. "The current status of the policy is
unclear, and we continue to ask the government of India at high
levels in Washington and in New Delhi to fully repeal the
policy."
The Indian embassy in Washington said in a statement in
response to questions from Reuters that "many individuals seek
to misuse the trafficking visa route to emigrate to the U.S" and
that "appropriate measures are taken in such cases." India,
however, is mindful of hardships "faced by genuinely affected
persons" who receive T visas and provides them with consular
services, it added.
It declined to respond to a question from Reuters over
whether the Khobragade case influenced the policy.
"It is not a blanket ban," said a source at India's Ministry
of External Affairs in New Delhi. "We are not throwing the baby
out with the bath water. The issue is: how can the U.S. be the
sole arbiter of what constitutes human trafficking?"
The topic is expected to be raised at a hearing on Capitol
Hill on Wednesday led by U.S. Representative Chris Smith, a
Republican who authored a 2000 law that led to creation of the T
visas, said a congressional aide.
"INVASIVE" ACTION
Human rights advocates say the restrictions undermine U.S.
government efforts to help Indians rescued from forced labor in
the United States, including hundreds recruited to work in U.S.
Gulf Coast shipyards after Katrina hit in 2005.
"Those applications to the U.S. government are supposed to
be confidential," said Martina Vandenberg, president and founder
of the Human Trafficking Pro Bono Legal Center.
The visa problems have divided the U.S. State Department
over how far to publicly reprimand India at a time of improving
relations with New Delhi.
In April, experts at the State Department's office that
monitors global human trafficking recommended downgrading India
to the second-lowest tier in its annual human trafficking
scorecard, one notch away from the world's worst offenders in
forced labor - from North Korea to Syria.
They cited the T visa treatment, among other factors, but
were overruled by senior American diplomats who kept India's
ranking unchanged, Reuters reported on Aug. 3. The State
Department's "Trafficking in Persons" report, published on July
27, removed the experts' references to India's "unprecedented"
and "invasive" action, according to sources with knowledge of
the matter.
The State Department said it does not discuss details of
internal deliberations.
Once his H2-B guest-worker visa expired, Ahir was falsely
assured by Eagle Staffing that it was okay to keep working even
though the promised green card hadn't arrived, he said.
After leaving Eagle in 2008, Ahir spent years living in the
United States without legal status, moving job to job, often
earning barely enough money to survive.
In 2012, Eagle's business license was revoked by Louisiana
authorities, state records show. It was unclear why that
happened but it followed complaints by workers and a letter in
March 2008 by then-U.S. Representative George Miller urging the
labor department to investigate Eagle Staffing and eight other
recruitment agencies.
In July, one of the biggest employers of Indian workers on
the Gulf Coast, Alabama-based oil rig repair company Signal
International LLC, agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims
that it misled and exploited Indian guest workers brought to the
United States. As many as 500 people came from India to work for
Signal, court papers show. More than 225 filed suit against the
company.
In September, Signal issued an apology to the workers.
STRIP SEARCH
The problems with T visas follow the December 2013 arrest of
Khobragade for visa fraud and underpaying a domestic worker who
was later issued a U.S. T visa. Her arrest and subsequent strip
search provoked an outcry in India over her treatment by U.S.
authorities.
After Khobragade was granted immunity, the United States had
her essentially expelled in a flurry of diplomatic maneuvers in
January last year.
A month after she returned to India, New Delhi considered
whether to treat holders of U.S. T visas as violators of India's
Passports Act of 1967, according to India's Ministry of External
Affairs. The Act allows Indian authorities to confiscate
passports if necessary in the interest of "the sovereignty and
integrity of India," among other reasons.
In July last year, India began confiscating passports
stamped with U.S. T visas.
"This is 100 percent in response to what happened with
Khobragade," said a congressional source who has discussed the
matter with senior diplomats at the Indian embassy in
Washington.
A March 3 high court ruling in India found India's
confiscation of passports with T visas unconstitutional. A
March 16 memo from the Ministry of External Affairs seen by
Reuters told "all missions and posts" to relax some aspects of
the policy but not repeal it.
Since the ruling, people who had their passports seized have
had them returned and new confiscations appear to have stopped,
said Stockdale and the congressional source.
But since then, about 20 T visa holders have been unable to
renew passports, said Stockdale, citing cases with which she has
been directly involved.
At the Indian consulate in Houston, Naijo Kaiprampatt was
told that to renew his passport, he needed to show proof he was
trafficked by Signal. But he was recruited by another company,
he says.
Kaiprampatt, 39, provided the name of that company and other
information to the U.S. government, which gave him a T visa. He
said the Indian consulate in Houston told him it has no
authority to renew the passport of any Indian with a T visa
unless that person was trafficked by Signal, and that he will
have to bring proof that the company that brought him to the
U.S. is related to Signal.
"They want the same documents that I gave to the U.S.
government, but those are supposed to be confidential," he
said.
Ahir's plight is similar. The Signal settlement didn't cover
him because he worked at Eagle, and by the time he received a T
visa in July 2013, his wife in India had divorced him, Ahir
said.
He wanted to renew his Indian passport so he could return to
see his sick father, but for more than a year the Houston
consulate has told him it cannot do so unless he hands over the
documents he submitted to the U.S. for his T visa.
"This is information that was supposed to be for the U.S.
government only," he said.
(Reporting by Jason Szep and Matt Spetalnick in Washington;
Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Douglas
Buvine in New Delhi; Editing by Martin Howell)