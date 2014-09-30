Factbox - Investors weigh risks of Le Pen victory in imminent French elections
LONDON Markets are weighing the odds as France prepares for the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with polls indicating a tight race.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and new Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade issues, climate change and the fight against Islamic State militants during an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders told reporters after their meeting.
Modi said he sought Obama's support for continued openness and ease of access for Indian services companies in the U.S. market, and he said the two leaders had a candid discussion about a trade agreement reached in Bali last year.
"India supports trade facilitation. However, I also expect that we are able to find a solution that takes care of our concern on food security. I believe that it should be possible to do that,” Modi said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON Markets are weighing the odds as France prepares for the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with polls indicating a tight race.
MUMBAI Sugar output in Maharashtra, one of India's key producing states, will likely jump nearly 70 percent in 2017-2018 to 7 million tonnes as ample rainfall drives farmers to plant more cane, an industry body told Reuters.