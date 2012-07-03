July 3 Indiana income-tax payers will get
automatic refunds next year after the state ended fiscal 2012
with a budget reserve exceeding $2 billion, Governor Mitch
Daniels said on Tuesday.
A preliminary review shows reserves will total at least 14
percent of the state's budget, according to a statement from
Daniels' office. As a result, a 2011 law will kick in for the
first time giving taxpayers an automatic refund when they file
state taxes next year.
While the size of the refunds will not be known until the
fall, they will exceed $100 for single filers and $200 for joint
filers.
The state's pension funds will also receive at least $300
million, said Daniels, a Republican, who is leaving state
government in January at the end of his second term as governor
to become president of Purdue University.
"This was a fundamental assignment of our administration;
turn over to our successors the strongest possible position and
therefore the widest range of choices for Indiana," Daniels
said.
As of the end of May, fiscal-year-to-date state general fund
revenue was largely matching forecasted levels.
For fiscal 2013, which began July 1, the state is projecting
a surplus of more than $400 million, which will again boost
state reserves over $2 billion, the governor's office said.