June 22 A federal appeals court on Wednesday
said a Fort Wayne, Indiana bus system was wrong to refuse to
post an ad from a women's health service on its buses after
learning that the group opposed abortion rights.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said the ad
from Women's Health Link was "innocuous," and the decision by
the Fort Wayne Public Transportation Corp, or Citilink, to
reject it was unconstitutional censorship.
Wednesday's 3-0 decision reversed a Jan. 5 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Robert Miller in Fort Wayne, and directed that
Citilink accept the ad in question.
Many public transport providers face lawsuits challenging ad
limits that critics say amount to viewpoint discrimination, and
violate advertisers' free speech rights.
Mark Baeverstad, a lawyer for Citilink, said his client is
disappointed in the decision and will review its options.
The ad featured a woman's face, the copy "You are not alone.
Free resource for women seeking health care," and the website,
phone number and logo for Women's Health Link.
Upon learning that the group provides services to women who
carry their babies to term, Citilink decided that the ad ran
afoul of its ban on public service ads advocating positions on
political, religious, or moral issues.
Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge
Richard Posner said Citilink's ad censorship policy is limited
to ad content, and the Women's Health Link ad lacked "the
faintest suggestion" of a political, religious or moral agenda.
"We know that Health Link is pro-life, but nothing in the ad
reveals that," Posner wrote. "Citilink's refusal to post the ad
was groundless discrimination against constitutionally protected
speech."
The plaintiff was represented by Alliance Defending Freedom,
a conservative advocacy group. A lawyer for ADF did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)