Jan 23 At least two people have died and more
than 15 were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident on
Thursday involving several semi-tractor trailers on an icy
highway in northern Indiana, a county official said.
The crash occurred in icy conditions on I-94, near Michigan
City, Indiana, according to LaPorte County coroner John
Sullivan, speaking on the Chicago-area ABC TV station.
"I hope our count is only at two," Sullivan said, referring
to the number of fatalities. "I'm very hopeful that they'll find
some people alive in that wreckage."
Sullivan said the accident happened at about 3 p.m local
time, and that there were about 15-20 "walking wounded" or
people with minor injuries taken to a hospital by bus. The more
seriously injured were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, he
said.
Michigan City is about 58 miles east of Chicago.
