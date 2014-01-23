(Updates with hospital information)
CHICAGO Jan 23 At least two people have died
and at least 22 more were injured, three of them critically, in
a "grim" accident involving several semi-tractor trailers on an
ice-slicked highway in northern Indiana, officials said on
Thursday.
The crash occurred in icy conditions on I-94, near Michigan
City, Indiana, according to LaPorte County coroner John
Sullivan, speaking on the Chicago-area ABC TV station.
"I hope our count is only at two," Sullivan said, referring
to the number of fatalities. He described the scene as "grim."
"I'm very hopeful that they'll find some people alive in
that wreckage," Sullivan said.
Seven people were taken to Franciscan St. Anthony Health
facility in Michigan City, including three in critical
condition, according to spokeswoman Sarah Jones. Indiana
University Health LaPorte Hospital in LaPorte was expecting to
receive at least 15 patients from the accident, according to
spokeswoman Maria Fruth.
Michigan City is about 58 miles (93 km) east of Chicago. The
accident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. local time, according to
the Indiana Department of Transportation Twitter feed.
